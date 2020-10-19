Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) A total of 88 candidates for seven seats were left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls after the last date of withdrawal for nominations for it on Monday.

"Eighty-eight candidates left in the fray after the withdrawal process got over. The last date for filing nominations for the bypolls was on October 16. The papers were scrutinised on Saturday while Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations," a state Election Commission official said here.

A total of 132 candidates had filed nominations for the seven seats, he said adding after the withdrawal process, now 88 candidates are in the fray.

The maximum number of 18 candidates are in the fray from Bulandshahr while minimum six candidates are contesting from Ghatampur (Kanpur), he said.

Polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later.

The seven Assembly seats include Naugaon and Ghatampur (Kanpur) which fell vacant after deaths of state ministers Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun respectively.

Another assembly seat Tundla in Firozabad district fell vacant following the election of sitting MLA S P Singh Baghel to the Lok Sabha.

Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao district fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhaniseats fell vacant following deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi and Janmejay Singh of the BJP and Parasnath Yadav of the SP.

The BJP has fielded Sangeeta Chauhan from Naugaon Sadatafter the death of her husband Chetan Chauhan, an international cricketer.

The ruling party has also fielded the wife of another deceased MLA, Virendra Singh Sirohi. Usha Sirohi will contest the bypoll in Bulandshahr on a BJP ticket.

In Bangarmau, the party has given ticket to Shrikant Katiyar.

Of the seven seats going to polls, six were won by the ruling BJP in 2017.

