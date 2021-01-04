Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as 8,830 healthcare workers including private healthcare providers have been registered in Chandigarh, which are to be administered vaccination in the first phase, informed Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

He said that all formalities are being completed as per directions of the Union Health Ministry.

The Drugs regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named as Covaxin, and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield.

On Saturday, several states have conducted dry runs in preparation for the massive inoculation drive. (ANI)

