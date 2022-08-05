Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Amid tight security, 8th batch of over 890 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra has resumed after a gap of two years as pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to Covid pandemic.

Also Read | UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 611 MO Ayurveda Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here.

A batch of 899 pilgrims left in 19 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Bill Introduced To Include Rajasthani Language in Constitution's 8th Schedule.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as “Chattani Baba Amarnath temple” and is located 290 kilometers North-West of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings.

Multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and en route to ensure incident free yatra this year, officials said.

The yatra is being held against the backdrop of busting of several LeT modules in Jammu, Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu region apart from recovery of huge quantity of arms and explosives last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)