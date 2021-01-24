New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Airport Customs on Sunday apprehended two Ugandan nationals and recovered 9.8 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

As per a statement, the two accused were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport arriving from Entebbe, Uganda.

During a search, a total of 51 pouches containing approximately 9.8 kilograms of a commercial quantity of heroin, valued at Rs 68 crore was recovered.

"The said passengers have violated provisions of Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985)and had committed an offense punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29," the statement said.

This is one of the biggest detections of heroin/narcotics at any international airport in the country.

Further investigation in the matter is under process. (ANI)

