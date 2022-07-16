New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Nine advocates were on Saturday appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry said Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki SA Menezes, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pedneker, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Saleh Doctor have been appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held After Reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Shopping Mall in Lucknow.

The Bombay HC has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges, and has 39 vacancies as on July 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)