Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Police have detained at least nine residents of Sirka village in connection with the lynching of a man in a village in Ranchi on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam on Monday said, "A person, Mubarak Khan, was beaten to death by locals in Angara area on allegations that he was stealing a tyre and battery of a bike on Saturday night."

A case of murder has been registered against the culprits. In the FIR, the family has alleged that Mubarak was murdered as a part of a conspiracy and that he had sustained severe injuries. (ANI)

