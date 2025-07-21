Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Nine peddlers were nabbed with drugs and Rs 20 lakh in their possession from different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts, police said on Monday.

A drug peddler was detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kathua, while two shops of an alleged drug peddler were demolished in Rajeev Nagar of Jammu, they said.

A police spokesperson said a man and his son-in-law were arrested after 283 grams of heroin and Rs 20 lakh were recovered from their car during a check at Sikandarpur Kothey in Bishnah area in the outskirts of Jammu.

The son-in-law was identified as Sadiq Ali alias "Jattu" of Marheen area of Kathua and the older man as Saif Ali alias "Safu" of Bishnah.

An investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the recovered contraband.

Three drug peddlers were arrested along with 10.5 kgs of poppy straw from a load carrier from Rehambal area of Udhampur district.

Two people riding on a motorcycle were arrested from Tikri after 8.77 grams of heroin was found on them, while another peddler was arrested with nearly 1 kg of ganja in his car in Kud area of Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

Another peddler was apprehended after 2.3 kg of ganja was recovered from him in Janipora locality of Jammu, he said.

Pankaj Sharma alias "Panku", a notorious peddler and a resident of Billawar, was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act In Kathua district on the directions of Jammu divisional commissioner.

"Sharma is a repeated offender and had created a sense of fear in the public by his illegal activities. His detention under PITNDPS will send a strong message to other drug peddlers and anti-social elements," the spokesperson said.

