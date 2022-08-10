Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI): A total of nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Rameswaram Police said the arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam are being taken to Trincomalee port.

More information is awaited in this regard.

Earlier this month, Sri Lankan Navy rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch.

Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing.

Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border. (ANI)

