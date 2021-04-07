Bahraich, Apr 7 (PTI) Nine people were injured in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The incident took place in the district's Nanpara area, they said.

"The leopard injured five villagers working in a field. As the villagers tried to corner the animal, it attacked and injured four other villagers. After the villagers created noise, the leopard hid in a wheat field," Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh told PTI.

The injured villagers are undergoing treatment at the Shivpur community health centre, he said.

Singh said a cage has been set up to trap the leopard.

"A team of specialists has been called from Pilibhit to tranquillise the leopard. Drone cameras are also being used to trace its location," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)