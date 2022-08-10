Kota (Raj), Aug 10 (PTI) Nine labourers suffered injuries in the neighbouring Bundi district on Wednesday after portion of a building collapsed while they were engaged in construction work for the third floor, police said.

The construction was underway at a transporter's building near bus stand in Nainwan town of Bundi district, said Circle Inspector (CI) Surendra Singh who was also injured during rescue operation.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm, said Nainwan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shatrughan Singh.

Based on the report of the collapse, the local administration rushed to the spot and pulled out four labourers trapped under the debris, while another were taken out a bit later, he added.

The injured labourers were rushed to local community health centre, from where four of them were referred to Bundi district hospital, he added.

CI Surendra Singh suffered injuries after falling from the first floor of the building during the operation in an attempt to climb up a ladder, DSP and CO of the area Yogesh Choudhary said adding he himself was injured while during the rescue efforts.

All the nine labourers were rescued. However, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) squad is visiting the scene to carry out a search operation to further ensure that no one was trapped under the debris, Choudhary said.

No one was present on the ground floor of the building at the time of the accident, he added.

The reason behind the collapse is yet to be investigated, the CO said.

The adjoining buildings have been evacuated as a safety measure, he added.

