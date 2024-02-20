Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday announced that nine lakh houses under the state government's housing scheme, 'Abua Awas Yojana', will be provided to needy people after three months.

The CM also said that his government has started receiving applications from Tuesday for pension scheme from women and people from scheduled tribe and scheduled caste who have attained the age of 50 years in the state.

The Jharkhand cabinet last month approved the proposal to include all women, tribals and Dalits above 50 in its old-age pension scheme. Around 18 lakh people would be benefited by the government's decision.

Soren was speaking at a function at Giridih stadium on the occasion of distribution of approval letters and first instalments to the beneficiaries of Abua Awas Yojana of three districts—Giridih, Dhanbad and Bokaro..

Under the scheme, 3.54 lakh beneficiaries have been identified from three districts, who would be provided houses in coming years, an official said.

More than 35,441 beneficiaries from three districts have been selected for the first phase of the scheme. The CM transferred Rs 106.32 crore as the first instalment of the scheme to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"Complaint regarding irregularities in priority list has been received. I assure you that there is no need to worry. We will provide nine lakh Abua Awas after three months", the CM said.

Attacking the Centre, Soren said the BJP government in Centre had promised to provide houses to all by 2022.

"In Jharkhand, there was a list of eight lakh people who were deprived of houses. When the Centre was urged for the houses, it refused. Then, former chief minister Hemant Soren decided to provide houses to the deprived and needy people from the state fund and launched Abua Awas yojana", he said.

Soren said that the previous Hemant Soren government worked for overall development including social, economic, educational and basic infrastructure of the people in the state. He launched several welfare schemes for the people.

"Seeing the work done by the former CM Hemant Soren, BJP thought it would be tough to stop him. So, it misused central agencies for political benefit", the CM alleged.

He claimed that the former chief minister was sent to jail on false charges. "Hemant Soren's name was not mentioned in any document but he was sent to jail. This is why I raise questions against central agencies", he said.

