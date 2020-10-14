Guna (MP), Oct 13 (PTI) Nine members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, sustained serious burn injuries following a dispute involving the relatives of a married couple in a village in this district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the evening in Manshakhedi village under Raghogarh police station area when Jitendra Kevat, along with his family members, went to his wife's house to resolve a dispute between them.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Check Prices Here.

Kevat is a resident of Bidouria village, Raghogarh police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said.

Initial reports suggested that following a verbal spat between the two sides, nine persons were set ablaze, he said.

Also Read | UP Law Student, Who Accused Ex-Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of Sexual Abuse, ‘Disowns Statement’ Before Court.

However, the exact cause behind the incident will be known after a detailed probe, the police official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of the five-year-old boy was stated to be critical, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)