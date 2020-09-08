Aizawl, Sep 8 (PTI) Nine people, including a 2-year- old girl, tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 1,123, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Kolasib district, three from Aizawl and one from Serchhip.

Three policemen are among the new patients, the official said.

He said that 13 patients were also discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after they were cured of the disease.

Altogether 745 people have recovered from the infection till date and the recovery rate is 66.34 per cent.

The state now has 378 active cases.

None died due to coronavirus infection in Mizoram so far.

The official said that 45,153 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Monday.

