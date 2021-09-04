New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has identified nine stretches of roads for redevelopment and beautification under its streetscaping project to decongest 540 kilometers of roads in the city and improve urban aesthetics.

At a review meeting, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain said the government will make separate lanes for buses and goods transport on 540 km length of roads identified for streetscaping, and remove illegal parking.

The nine roads are — Sri Aurobindo Marg, a 3-km stretch from Majlis Park to Azadpur, KN Katju Marg, Road no 58 near Leela Hotel, Shanti Van Road, road opposite India Habitat Centre, Tikri Border entry, Road number 59 near Signature Bridge, and Nelson Mandela Marg, a statement said.

"These roads will be redesigned and developed keeping the aesthetics of their surroundings in mind on a pilot basis and the best-designed road will be replicated at other places," the statement quoting Jain said.

Delhi government agencies, including the PWD, own 1,280 kilometre long roads in the city.

"Every inch of the roadside should be used efficiently and made functional. Special lighting systems will be installed on roads… this will also eliminate the chances of black spots," Jain said.

He directed officials to redevelop the roads keeping environmental prospects in mind and suggested planting different species of trees on the roadsides.

"This will not only improve the aesthetic but will also increase greenery in the area. Trees like Neem, Kadamba, Ficus and Palm will be planted," Jain said.

Earlier in 2019, the city government had selected nine stretches for redevelopment -- AIIMS to Ashram on the Ring Road, Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mor), the Mayapuri to Moti Bagh stretch of the Ring Road, Wazirabad depot to Rithala Metro station, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road West Enclave, Shivdaspuri to Patel Road, Narwana Road from Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal, Ambedkar Nagar to Defence Colony flyover, and Nigambodh Ghat to Magazine Road crossing.

