Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Police have arrested nine women here for alleged cattle smuggling and recovered 90 animals from them, officials said on Monday.

The women and their family members used to allegedly mix sedatives in dough and feed it to the animals to make them unconscious, the officials said.

The police claimed that implements used for slaughtering animals were found with the women.

The women were arrested on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were allegedly trying to slaughter the animals in a forested area near Sheakhupur village in Chhatari area here, police said .

