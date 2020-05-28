India News | 90 % HP Pharma Industry Start Production, Supplying Hydroxychloroquine to USA Too: CM

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) Ninety percent of HP pharma industries have started production, catering to the health care needs of not only domestic consumers but also supplying hydroxychloroquine, manufactured at Solan's Baddi, to the United States.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this while interacting with the members of CII Northern Region Committee on Life Science and Biotech/Pharma Industry through video conferencing from Shimla on Thursday.

Thanking the industrialists, particularly the Pharma industry to provide their wholehearted support to the state government in effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Thakur said the government also extended its full support to the pharma industry to ensure that their production goes uninterrupted in the state.

The CM said the state government also ensured smooth movement of workers in the area despite the coronavirus-led lockdown and curfew.

