India News | 90 Per Cent of Industries in Uttarakhand Resumes Operations, Says CM Rawat

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 07:43 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that over 90 per cent of the industries in the state have resumed their operations.

"It has been a few days, but Uttarakhand has done a lot of work in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have injected more than Rs 300 crore projects. The industry which came to halt due to COVID19 has now resumed and over 90 per cent of it is working," Rawat told ANI.

He also informed that 12,000 people in the state are working in the MGNREGA scheme.

Rawat also attended the meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference to discuss the situation emerging post-Unlock 1.0 and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

