Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): A total of 90 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday.

He further said that the Haridwar District Health Department has sealed five hostels--- Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan and Vigyan Kunj and declared them as containment zones.

"The institute has about three thousand students, of which around 1,200 students live in these five hostels. At present, all students are being treated in hostels. The students who were preparing to come to the IITs, have been stopped till the next orders. All the students present on the premises have been instructed to take precautions," said Sonika Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported 787 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative count to 1,05,498. (ANI)

