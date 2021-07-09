Noida (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Almost 90 per cent of the disputes brought to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police's 'Family Dispute Resolution Clinic' have been successfully resolved, preventing families from breaking up, officials said Friday, as the facility completed one year.

Established with the support of the Sharda University on the Knowledge Park police station premises last year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinic has experts that mediate cases of domestic disputes, including domestic violence, and live-in relationships.

"The mediation services are provided by a joint panel of experts from the Sharda University and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. These specialists include psychologists, psychiatrists and legal experts. The mediation given at this centre has achieved huge success as compared to the mediation given at police stations," according to a police statement.

"In the last one year, 188 cases were referred to this centre out of which in 168 the proceedings ended successfully through mediation and the couples, who came with their problem, went back satisfied from here," it stated.

"FIR has been registered in only 20 cases, due to which the success rate of the clinic is around 89.36 per cent, which is much higher than the counselling rate of about 38 per cent in women's police station in the district," it added.

A special programme was organised at the Family Dispute Resolution Clinic (FDRC) on Friday with Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla and Sharda University's Vice-Chancellor P K Gupta and Senior Psychiatrist Dr. Bhawna Upadhyay in attendance.

"Families often get divided over small disputes which can be resolved. The team of experts here is trying to connect such families and they are succeeding to a great extent," Commissioner Singh said.

DCP Shukla said the FDRC started on July 10, 2020 at the Knowledge Park police station and so far a total of 188 cases have been taken up by it in which 168 have been settled after which the husband and wife have started living together.

"Many cases included live-in relationship disputes, domestic disputes between husband and wife, disputes regarding raising children, parental care, among others, which were settled,” she said.

The FDRC opens on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“The FDRC has women constables under the supervision of sub-inspector Usha Bhati and as well as psychiatrists and psychologists who counsel the couples coming here," Shukla added.

