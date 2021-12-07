Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) With the addition of 91 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,69,962, while one more death raised the toll to 11,589, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 57-Year-Old Farmer Shot Dead by Assailants in Aligarh.

These new cases and death were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

Also Read | Meta-Owned WhatsApp Adds Two New Durations to Disappearing Messages Feature.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,691, while the death toll stands at 3,301, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)