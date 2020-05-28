India News | 91-yr-old Woman Among 7 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Seven people, including a 91-year-old woman, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 289, official said.

The nonagenarian, a resident of sector 15 here, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for treatment of fractured femur neck. Her COVID-19 test result came positive on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

Her three family contacts and two community contacts would be tested for infection, it said.

The rest of the six fresh cases, that include an eight-year-old boy, were residents of Bapu Dham colony, which is the worst-affected area of the city in terms of detection of coronavirus cases.

Out of the 289 total cases, 216 were reported from Bapu Dham colony only.

According to the health bulletin, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital following recovery, taking the total number of cured cases to 189, and leaving 96 cases active.

A total of 4,467 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,138 samples are negative and reports of 39 samples are awaited, it said.

Four persons have so far died of coronavirus in the city, the bulletin stated.

