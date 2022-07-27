Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 916 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its tally to 2,96,590, officials said.

A 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Chamba district, they said, adding the death toll in the state reached 4,138.

Also Read | West Bengal: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs in State Have Started Contacting BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty.

The active COVID-19 cases have now risen to 4,914, the officials said.

On Wednesday, 5,776 samples were taken for testing and 916 of them were confirmed positive for coronavirus, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

As many as 542 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,87,517, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)