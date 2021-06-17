New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A study released by Fortis Healthcare on Thursday found that 92 per cent of fully vaccinated healthcare workers developed only mild illness on acquiring COVID-19 infection after vaccination.

Despite the virulent second COVID wave, only 1 percent of fully vaccinated healthcare workers amongst those who acquired infection post-vaccination required ICU care/ventilator support, stated the study.

Fortis Healthcare today released findings of a study to understand the role of vaccines and severity of COVID-19 infection post-vaccination. The evidence-based study highlights that 92 percent of the fully vaccinated healthcare workers amongst those who acquired infection post-vaccination developed only mild COVID-19 infection, largely recovering under home care, despite a surge in serious infections during the second wave of the pandemic.

The study assessed around 16,000 healthcare workers who had been administered both first and second doses of vaccine between January 2021 and May 2021. This included the peak period of the second wave, wherein India was recording 3.5 to 4 lakh cases each day and HCWs were working 24x7, spearheading the recovery of seriously infected patients.

The overall findings of the study emphasise that the vaccines available in India for COVID-19 are effective and do offer protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Key findings of the Fortis study are that more than 92 percent HCWs (16000) who received both first and second dose of 2-dose vaccine (fully vaccinated) did not face severe outcomes: ICU care/ mortality.

As per the study, after receiving both doses, only 6 percent staff got infected. Amongst those who got infected after getting fully vaccinated, 92 percent were mildly infected cases while 7 percent developed moderate illness requiring oxygen support and only 1 percent developed severe illness requiring ICU care/ ventilation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)