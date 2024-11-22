New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A total of 921 degrees was awarded at the seventh convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) on Friday.

The convocation was attended by LG V K Saxena, who serves as the chancellor of the university, and Delhi Chief mMinister Atishi as the Guest of Honour.

During the ceremony, 735 undergraduate, 170 postgraduate and 16 doctorate degrees were awarded.

The event also witnessed the awarding of two Chancellor Gold Medals and 12 Vice-Chancellor Gold Medals to the top-performing students across various disciplines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saxena lauded IGDTUW's progress, calling it "a remarkable institution nurturing skilled female engineers."

"Empowering women is the key to building a developed nation. IGDTUW is rapidly growing and establishing its presence across the country. We have high expectations from its graduates, who have acquired valuable skills and knowledge during their time at this esteemed institution," he added.

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the university's role in preparing professionals, stating, "You are ready to face the world and drive progress".

"It fills me with immense pride to address you on this momentous occasion of your convocation. Today marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and growth and as you step into the world as innovators, leaders, and problem solvers, remember that you are the torchbearers of tomorrow's progress," She said.

Vice-Chancellor Ranjana Jha expressed pride, stating, "It is a matter of immense pride to acknowledge that the University has realised its vision of establishing a high-quality, research-led institute with a focus on technology, management, architecture, humanities, and allied areas for female students."

