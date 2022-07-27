Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) As many as 93 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally to 7,33,636, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 895 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Tuesday and the toll in the district stood at 11,927. The recovery count has reached 7,21,474, the official added.

