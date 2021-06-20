Kohima, Jun 19 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 24,191, a health department official said.

At least 171 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,058, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in a bulletin.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87.05 per cent, he said.

One more fatality due to the infection was reported in Kiphire district, raising the death toll to 468, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 1,979 active cases, and 686 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Dimapur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 32, followed by Mokokchung at 18, Kohima at 12, Peren and Tuensang at 11 each.

A high-powered committee on COVID-19, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, had announced extension of a state-wide lockdown till June 30 with an object to bring down the daily positivity rate to below five per cent.

"Today, it is at 8.37 per cent, while the overall positivity rate stands at 11.29 per cent," the official said.

The fourth phase of the lockdown came into force on Saturday.

In this phase, the government has allowed district task forces to impose their regulations as per the local conditions but clamped a total ban on the movement of people and vehicle from 4 pm to 5 am every day.

The state has conducted 2,14,131 sample tests for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 3,99,141 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 3,43,830 people till Friday.

