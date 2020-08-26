Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26 (ANI): A 94-year old woman and her 71-year-old daughter were discharged from a hospital in Chennai after recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 3,32,454.

The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 52,128, and so far 6,721 deaths have been reported.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Issues New Travel Guidelines, Tourists Can Undergo TRU NAAT, CB NAAT Tests Before Arrival Apart from RT-PCR.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 7,07,267 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 59,449 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)