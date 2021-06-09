Raipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,83,916 on Wednesday as 954 people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the toll to 13,271, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,52,532 after 412 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,486 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,113, the official said.

Raipur district reported 56 new cases, taking its count of infections to 1,56,579, including 3,115 deaths. Jashpur recorded 68 new cases, Sukma 60 and Bijapur 55, among other districts, he said.

With 46,324 samples tested on Wednesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 95,77,818.

