Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Thane district on Monday saw its COVID-19 count swell by 964 cases to reach 99,131, while the death toll touched 2,777 after 30 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

While Kalyan accounts for 22,653 cases, the figure is 22,158 for Thane civic limits, he added.

Also Read | IBPS RRB 2020: Prelims and Main Exam Dates Released Online at ibps.in, Check Important Dates.

"The recovery rate for the district is 81.74 per cent and the mortality rate 2.80 per cent," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)