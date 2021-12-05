Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) With the addition of 97 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,759, while one more death pushed the toll to 11,588, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and the death were reported on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,654, while the death toll has reached 3,301, another official said.

