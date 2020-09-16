Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 9,725 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, taking the total infections to 4.84 lakh and the toll to 7,536.

The day also saw 6,583 patients getting discharged after recovery, while the total number of active cases in the state once again crossed one lakh mark, the Health department said.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 3,571 were from Bengaluru Urban district.

Cumulatively 4,84,990 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,536 deaths and 3,75,809 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 1,01,626 active cases, a total of 1,00,808 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 818 in intensive care units.

Earlier on September 10, the active cases had crossed the one lakh mark with the tally reaching 1,01,537. It had subsequently come down with increase in recoveries.

Bengaluru Urban logged 27 of the 70 deaths reported on Wednesday, followed by Mysuru (17), Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Tumakuru (5), Uttara Kannada (4), Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura (2), and Bidar, Kolar and Yadgir (1).

Most of the dead either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,571, Mysuru 748, Dakshina Kannada 466, Tumakuru 401, Ballari 381, Hassan 308, Uttara Kannada 294, Shivamogga 293, Belagavi 258, Dharwad 246, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban has the highest positive cases with a total of 1,80,283, followed by Ballari 27,512 and Mysuru 27,486.

Among discharges too the state capital tops the list with total 1,38,289 discharges, followed by Ballari 22,002 and Mysuru 20,864.

A total of 39,86,283 samples had been tested so far and of this 70,981, including 34,336 using rapid antigen, were tested on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

