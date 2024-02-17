Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) A 98-year-old Army veteran, who suffered a neck of femur fracture after a fall, was successfully operated upon at the 166 Military Hospital here, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The veteran, who had additional health challenges, suffered the fracture on February 10.

Upon evaluation, the spokesman said, it was discovered that he also had bone marrow involvement indicative of chronic blood cancer.

Recognising the need for fracture stabilisation to alleviate pain and promote mobility, a surgery was promptly advised by a hematologist at the hospital.

The surgery, involving closed reduction and internal fixation with an intertan nail, took place on February 12.

The spokesman said the post-operative period progressed smoothly and the patient began full weight-bearing ambulation with a walker the following day.

The patient has been discharged from the 166 Military Hospital on the third day after operation and is now referred to an empanelled centre for further evaluation and management of B Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, the spokesman said.

He said the success story reflects the dedication and expertise of the medical team at the 166 Military Hospital, providing comprehensive care for complex cases and special care for the veterans who had given their best in the service of the nation.

