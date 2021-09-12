Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday seized 48 bags of poppy straw weighing about 988 kg from a pickup and arrested a man in Neemuch.

After receiving intelligence input that a Mahindra Bolero pickup having registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of Doda Chura (poppy straw) towards Kanara Ghata, were on the lookout, according to a press note by the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Neemuch on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Gangrape Case: NCPCR Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Minor's Gang-Rape in Pune.

A team consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch went for surveillance on the suspected route, further said the press note.

On noticing the suspected vehicle bearing registration No. of Rajasthan around 05.00 am, the officers followed the vehicle and intercepted the vehicle at "Doodh Talai Choraha", near Hanuman Temple, Tehsil of Jawad, Police Station area at Ratangarh, District in Neemuch here after a successful chase. One person was arrested under provisions of NDPS ACT 1985, as per the statement.

Also Read | NEET UG 2021 Exam To be Conducted Tomorrow; NTA Issues Guidelines On Admit Card, Dress Code; Check Details Here.

The vehicle fully was loaded and a detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 48 bags of Poppy straw and the number of the vehicle was also found to be fake, according to the press note.

The person had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)