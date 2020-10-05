Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's Pune city reported 993 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall infection count to 1,49,399, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the virus reached 3,647 as 38 patients succumbed to the infection.

However, 1,428 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, he said.

