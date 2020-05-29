India News | 99,617 Migrants Return to J-K During Lockdown

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said it has brought back 99,617 people stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Thirty-six special trains ferried back the migrants to Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, according to an official data.

A total of 99,617 migrants stuck in other parts of the country have been brought back till now, it said.

