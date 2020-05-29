India News | 99,617 Migrants Return to J-K During Lockdown

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said it has brought back 99,617 people stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Thirty-six special trains ferried back the migrants to Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, according to an official data.

Also Read | Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,944 After 372 New Cases Reported in the State: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

A total of 99,617 migrants stuck in other parts of the country have been brought back till now, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)