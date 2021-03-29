Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 997 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,99,812.

According to the state health bulletin, 282 people recovered from the virus in the state and five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 8,86,498. The state has 6,104 active cases and the death toll stands at 7,210. (ANI)

