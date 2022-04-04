Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 9th standard student from Assam's Karimganj has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired persons.

The shoe has a sensor that detects any obstacles that come in the way.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar Receives Vriksha Mitra Award.

"I made this smart shoe for visually impaired people. It detects any obstacles that come in the way. It has a sensor that detects the object ahead and gives a sound. It has the sensor on one of the shoes," Ankurit Karmakar said.

Ankurit further said that he aims to become a scientist and help the people.

Also Read | Manipur: Class 4 Student Attends Classes While Babysitting 2-Year-Old Sister in Lap.

"My aim is to become a scientist. I will do more such work that will help people and make their life easier," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)