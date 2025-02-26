New [India], February 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees have gathered in large numbers at various temples across India to offer prayers.

In Uttarakhand, the Daksheswar Mahadev Temple in Haridwar witnessed a significant influx of devotees seeking blessings.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, large crowds gathered at Kameshwar Nath Mandir in Moradabad to mark the auspicious occasion.

In Rameswaram, devotees offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva, embracing the spiritual significance of the day.

The devotees in huge numbers also thronged Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

Deputy Commissioner Deoghar, Vishal Sagar, assured that the arrangements are in place, saying, "The preparations are good at the administrative level. We are confident that we will be able to provide darshan to all the devotees in a safe manner."

A devotee at the temple shared her experience, saying, "We did the Jalabhishek. I am very happy. There is a huge crowd... It was difficult, but we are happy to be here."

Meanwhile, Devotees also continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to be a part of Maha Kumbh on its last day. The Mela will conclude today, on Maha Shivratri.

Foreign devotees also visited Mahakumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. There, they recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. (ANI)

