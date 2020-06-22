Alappuzha (Kerala), June 22 (PTI) A bandaged left arm and swelling on his face. That's how Havildar Vishnu Nair's family members here got to see him on a video call days after he was injured in the violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladak, yet they were relieved he survived the high-altitude skirmish.

If it were moments of shock and anxiety on the day when the news about the clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh was flashed by TV channels, a call from the Army confirming he was safe and then followed by Vishnu's own calls and the video chat overjoyed his family. Twenty Indian army personnel, including a colonel, were killed and Vishnu was among the more than 75 injured in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 night in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.

"I was numb with shock and scared for his safety. We were very scared. My younger brother rushed to some people in the neighbourhood who had relatives in the army to find out the names of the soldiers who lost their lives...," Preetha, wife of the 34-year old Vishnu, told PTI.

Then an official called to inform that her husband was injured. "Do not get worried. He is safe. He is injured", the officer informed, Preetha said, recollecting the conversation that brought her the much needed relief. But only after she could talk to her husband and heard his voice, the homemaker said she was truly relieved. "My husband kept reassuring me that there is no problem. Though I asked him what happened, he did not disclose anything", Preetha, who is at her home at Pullukulangara village inAlappuzha district, said. It was only after he held a video chat with the family, Preetha realised that he had suffered a fracture on his left arm and there was swelling on his face.

"There was swelling on his face. He had suffered a fracture on his left hand in the attack and he said there were injuries all over,"she said. However, the family was relieved and grateful to God that he is safe, Preetha added. Vishnu had been posted in Ladakh, after a stint in Bihar.

"He came here seven months ago on November 15. We were in Bihar earlier and following the Ladakhposting, he left us here", she said. Their children five-year-old Vedika and 18-month old Madhav were overjoyed to see their father during the video call, she said. "I asked him if he can come to Kerala?" she said adding his reply was he first has to get well.

Vishnu's mother Indiraamma is also relieved on learning about his safety. PTI UD

