Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate MV Ravishankar for the upcoming MLC elections, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a pro-BJP wave in all the districts of the state and showed confidence in the party's candidate.

"He is a simple, honest gentleman who has been in public life for 30 years. The election in South Graduates Constituency is above caste and religious barriers. A vote for BJP is a vote for change in state politics. It will enable building a strong Karnataka for a strong India," Bommai said.

He also highlighted that 'Mysuru is the next development hub of Karnataka'.

"Mysuru is the city with the most talented people and intellectual leaders after Bengaluru in the State. It has its own glorious history. Out of the 500 Fortune, Five Hundred companies about 400 have their presence in Karnataka. It all started in Mysuru," he added.

The chief minister also informed that Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi have been identified as the ideal tier 2 cities to implement new initiatives in the state.

Karnataka is the first state to implement the New Education Policy; It enables students to attain more than one graduate degree in 3 years, Bommai said.

"We are preparing Karnataka for the 21st century with a mission of building New Karnataka to build New India," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a BJP convention organised in the backdrop of the Legislative Council election for South Graduates Constituency in Mysuru. (ANI)

