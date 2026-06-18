India News | A Week's Wait for a Single Tanker: Scorching Heat Exposes Central Delhi's Water Crisis

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A severe water crisis has engulfed several neighbourhoods in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar assembly constituency, leaving residents parched and desperate as temperatures soar.

Areas including Baljit Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Gulshan Chowk, Holi Chowk, and Punjabi Basti are among the worst affected, where, despite the installation of water pipelines, homes remain entirely devoid of piped water.

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For the thousands of residents who have called these neighbourhoods home for years, the daily struggle for basic hydration has become a gruelling ordeal.

Locals report waiting in endless queues for hours just to secure a few buckets of water. The arrival of water tankers, often only once a week, frequently sparks chaos, with residents forced to sprint after the vehicles, often leading to scuffles and physical altercations over their share of water.

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Residents express deep frustration with the administration's inadequate response. Many have large joint families to support, making the weekly tanker supply drastically insufficient.

"This has been our reality for years," one resident stated. "The administration sends a tanker only once a week. In this scorching heat, how can a large family survive on such a limited supply?"

The crisis is not just a logistical nightmare; it is directly impacting the livelihoods of the working class. Migrant workers, who flock to the capital in search of better economic opportunities, find themselves financially strained by the water shortage.

Pushpa, who moved to Delhi with her husband just a few months ago, highlighted the severe human cost of the crisis. Tasked with fetching water for a family of eight, she and her husband are caught in a vicious cycle.

"We came to a big city like Delhi to earn a living and feed our family," Pushpa said. "But the water situation is so bad that we often have to take unpaid leave from our jobs just to stand in line and fill our buckets. When the tanker doesn't come, or the water falls short, we are forced to spend our hard-earned money to buy water from private sellers."

As the sweltering Delhi summer continues to peak, the residents of Patel Nagar's affected pockets remain caught in an agonising daily battle for a fundamental human right, awaiting a permanent solution from civic authorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)