Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has opposed the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district.

In his letter to Union minister for environment and forests Prakash Javadekar, Thackeray demanded that the area be protected.

"I have written to the Union Minister for @moefcc Prakash Javadekar ji on the issue of the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve, opposing the auction. We cannot have such destruction of our wildlife corridors," Thackeray tweeted.

He also cited two past instances when the auction was scrapped after evaluation in 1999 and 2011.

"Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari?" he questioned.

Thackeray recalled that then Union minister Jairam Ramesh had stopped such "destruction" almost a decade ago.

"He (Ramesh) had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again," Thackeray added.

