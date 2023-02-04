Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest polls against him in Mumbai's Worli Assembly constituency.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my Worli seat and he should resign from his seat. And let him contest from Worli against me. If he believes that he is so popular and so strong, he should come and take my challenge," Thackeray told ANI.

Thackeray further attacked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its budget.

He said, "This is not a budget for Mumbaikars but is a budget for contractors. It is a budget which is prepared at Varsha Bungalow (the official residence of Maharashtra CM) and handed over to the BMC administrator to read."

"So far we were concerned about the legal and moral bankruptcy of the state government but seeing the BMC budget today, I can say that we are more concerned about the financial bankruptcy of the BMC," the Sena leader said.

Aaditya Thackeray said the BMC budget was almost the same as the previous year and "80 per cent copy-paste" of the previous year's budget.

"In our time we did not use to portray pictures of our leaders but now in every advertising of BMC they are using two pictures prominently. Even Balasaheb Thackeray's very small picture is used in government ads," he added.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 last year.This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray. (ANI)

