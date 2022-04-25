Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the new building of the first Medical College in Mumbai suburbs- Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College at Dr RN Cooper Hospital campus here.

Thackeray believes that the college building will help nurture MBBS and post-graduate students to further strengthen the state's medical infrastructure.

Also Read | Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Rearrested for 'Assaulting' Policewoman After Getting Bail in Case Over Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Guardian Minister said, "Inaugurated the new building of the first Medical College in Mumbai Suburbs - Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College at the Dr RN Cooper Hospital campus. This building will nurture MBBS and PG students to further strengthen our medical infrastructure."

Further, terming the inauguration a "moment of pride", Thackeray said that the medical college will help bridge the gap between the doctor-patient ratio in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

"As a Guardian Minister, it is a moment of pride to have a dedicated medical education facility in the suburbs that will groom future doctors, nurses and medical staff and also help bridge the gap between the doctor-patient ratio in BMC hospitals," he tweeted.

As per the Minister, the BMC has five medical colleges in Mumbai and is probably the only municipal corporation in India to have so. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)