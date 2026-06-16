India News | AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports in Prix Versailles 2026 List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has earned global recognition at the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, with two of its airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, featuring in the World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

According to a release, "The honour highlights AAHL's growing influence in shaping next-generation aviation infrastructure, with a strong focus on cutting-edge design, sustainability, and passenger-centric innovation."

Also Read | Why Madras High Court Labelled Students ‘Paper Tigers’ in Fatal Rejection Murder Trial of Engineering Student.

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015. It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world.

Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 has been recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality, creating a world-class gateway that reflects India's aspirations as a modern global economy.

Also Read | Nashik Weather on Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Expect Warm Conditions With Scattered Afternoon Showers.

The Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport's Terminal 2 architectural language is guided by the biophilic elegance of the 'Bamboo Orchid', honouring the region's rich biodiversity through a highly functional, sustainable envelope.

Others in the Prix Versailles list include Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States. The Prix Versailles awards aim to promote intelligent sustainability, where culture serves and transcends the concept of the environment. Presented annually, three airports and/or airport terminals from the 2026 list will also receive a World Title (Prix Versailles, Interior or Exterior), to be awarded at the end of the year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)