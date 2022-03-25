Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a major boost to the Government's "Make in India" Initiative, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), under its R&D initiative has entered into an agreement with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the joint, indigenous development of systems for air traffic management, which were hitherto being imported.

The Agreement was signed by B K Sarkar, ED (ATM-ATFM) from AAI and MV Raja Sekhar, Director (R&D) from BEL in presence of Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI, M Suresh, Member (ANS), AAI and other senior officials of AAI and BEL at Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad today.

Under this Agreement, BEL and AAI will jointly develop a Civil Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) with Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (ASMGCS), a complex ground surveillance system that manages air traffic at airports and in Indian Civil Airspace for the safe operation of flights from take-off to landing.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI said, "AAI is committed for safe and efficient Air Navigation Services across Indian airspace/airports enhancing capacity and cost-effective and environment-friendly services to its customers. AAI regularly upgrades the ATM system at the airports in line with evolving global service standards."

"The present agreement is in conformity with AAI's R&D Policy to upgrade its ANS Infrastructure in a systematic, efficient and cost-effective manner and in compliance with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' missions of the Government of India. This will reduce AAI's foreign dependency for the procurement of ANS infrastructure. I wish this will open a new chapter of collaboration in the Indian Aviation Industry," he added.

After signing the agreement, MV Rajasekhar, Director (R&D), BEL said that they have strived to expand their array of solutions for various non-defence business segments.

"This Agreement with AAI is a major step towards the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' missions of the government of India. The agreement aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AAI and enabling both to address airport modernization opportunities," he said.

The dual purpose of air traffic control is to ensure safety, maintain separation between multiple aircraft, and efficient management of operations at the airport and Indian airspace. ASMGCS provides routing, guidance and surveillance services to aircraft and vehicles, on the ground, in order to maintain safe surface movement in all weather conditions at the airport. (ANI)

