Puri, Jun 17 (PTI) A three-member team of the Airport Authority of India Thursday conducted a feasibility study for the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport by visiting two locations near here, a senior official said.

Members of the panel comprising engineering and technical experts visited two locations at Girala on Puri- Brahmagiri Road and Sipasarubali on Puri-Konark Marine Drive Road, out of the four sites, proposed for the airport.

"We accompanied the team and showed them the sites and also apprised them on the importance of the place," said Puri district collector Samarth Verma.

The team visited Puri after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested the Centre for establishing an international airport at Puri, around 60 km away from Bhubaneswar, for which the state government had identified land.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, the chief minister Minister Narendra Modi had demanded the establishment of an international airport, named after Lord Jagannath in Puri.

In connection with the proposed project, a meeting was held by the Civil Aviation secretary with officials of the Odisha government, AAI and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 12.

At the meeting, the AAI was asked to carry out a pre- feasibility study for the project based on the data provided by the state government.

The airport will further boost the tourism potential of Puri and Konark, the official said.

Puri attracts tourists from India and abroad for the Jagannath Temple and its sprawling beach.

The Rath Yatra of Puri is a world-famous annual event attended by domestic and overseas tourists.

