New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday changed its candidates in Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies.

The changes were made two days before the last date of filing nominations.

The party has replaced Rajkumari Dhillon in Hari Nagar and has fielded Surinder Setia. Dinesh Bharadwaj, fielded from Narela, was replaced by Sharad Chauhan.

Sharad Chauhan will be up against BJP's Raj Karan Khatri and Congress' Aruna Kumari in Narela. Surinder Setia will face BJP's Shyam Sharma and Congress' Prem Sharma.

Earlier in the day, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal filed nomination for the Delhi assembly polls.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi and is locked in a triangular contest against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit. (ANI)

