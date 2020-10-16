New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Friday claimed that municipal corporations are permitting open burning of garbage in Kirari despite deteriorating air quality.

He showed purported pictures and videos of the burning happening at Baba Vidyapati Marg.

Hitting back, the Delhi BJP said a solitary accident happens somewhere and the AAP says that MCDs are burning garbage as a practice. Such allegations are a part of the party's strategy to tarnish the image of hard working civic sanitation workers, it said.

Chadha said it is "most unfortunate" that on one hand, the Delhi government has been working tirelessly to come up with solutions for combating Delhi's pollution and is implementing steps for it, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn't care less.

"Right now, in Kirari, which is a residential area where many people live, the MCD, which comes under the BJP, is openly burning garbage. The plume of black smoke you see is not only dangerous, but can be potentially deathly too," he said.

"I would like to ask the CPCB and the EPCA how is the BJP openly indulging in this criminal act with rampant impunity? How is the MCD burning garbage with such brazenness," he asked.

The Delhi BJP called it a solitary accident.

"Today, the Delhi BJP draws attention towards massive dust pollution due to callous working at PWD projects across the city, including at Ashram Chowk, Pragati Maidan and especially Chandni Chowk for which Delhi High Court has shown concern, and demands a reply from the Delhi government on this," the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

