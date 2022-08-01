Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the killing of an Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor in Punjab's Malerkotla district, officials said.

However, the two assailants were still at large, they said.

AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot dead in a gym on Sunday morning.

One bullet hit Akbar who died on the spot, police said.

The police said the mastermind identified, as Wasim Iqbal, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Akbar as he owed a huge sum of money to the councillor.

Iqbal ran an automobile shop which was leased out to him by Akbar, said police.

As Iqbal was unable to repay money borrowed from Akbar, he allegedly planned to eliminate him and hired two assailants identified as Mohd Asif and Mohd Murshid, police said.

Police said Asif is the brother-in-law of Iqbal.

The motorcycle and the weapon used in the crime were allegedly provided by Iqbal, said police.

Iqbal had procured the weapon with help of Shadaab and Tehseen who were also arrested, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the two assailants.

